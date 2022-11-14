Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 69,717 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $26,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 56.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $96.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

