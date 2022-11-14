Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,219 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $27,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $156.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $182.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile



Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

