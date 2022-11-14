Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $25,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $68.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

