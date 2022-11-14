Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 12,711 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $27,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of UDR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 194,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.
UDR Stock Down 1.4 %
UDR Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
