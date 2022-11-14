Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 62,975 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 396,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

