Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Twilio worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after buying an additional 369,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,515 shares of company stock valued at $577,888. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

