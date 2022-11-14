Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,349 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after acquiring an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.