Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 190.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 3.0 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $111.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

