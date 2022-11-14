Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,406 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Helen of Troy worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

