Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,041 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after buying an additional 1,023,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 920.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 505.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 758,610 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 200.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 667,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth $11,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

