Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $34.61 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,243 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $34,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.