SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 393 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 75,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

