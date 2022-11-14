SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $372,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.