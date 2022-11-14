SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $372,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
