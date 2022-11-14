Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $237.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.59. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

