SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

XMLV opened at $53.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.