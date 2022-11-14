SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,674 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SWK opened at $84.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

