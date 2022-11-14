Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.34% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IGIB stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $59.74.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

