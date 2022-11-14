Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ETN opened at $161.60 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

