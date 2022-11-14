Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 588,660 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,809,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,249,000 after purchasing an additional 303,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,304,000 after buying an additional 376,985 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

