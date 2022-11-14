Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of Bunge worth $27,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 612,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Bunge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge Stock Down 0.7 %

BG opened at $101.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

