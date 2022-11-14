Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 38,321 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,255 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $32,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,824. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $131.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

