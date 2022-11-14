Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $29,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $68,764,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $23,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of DELL stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.