Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $29,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $68,764,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $23,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

