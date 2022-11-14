Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of American International Group worth $29,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American International Group by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

