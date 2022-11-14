Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $29.63 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,950 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coupang were worth $29,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Institute of Technology raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,529 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,510,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,873,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 10,450,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 825,726 shares in the last quarter. Washington University increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Washington University now owns 6,126,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,398,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,477,000 after acquiring an additional 852,445 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

