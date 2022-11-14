Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $30.37 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Spotify Technology worth $30,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $83.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $286.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

