Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $31,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

