Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $31.32 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $31,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of BBY opened at $74.55 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

