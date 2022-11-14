Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,074 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of Clorox worth $35,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,227,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.91 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

