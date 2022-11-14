Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $35,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after buying an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $660.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517 shares of company stock worth $1,046,846 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.