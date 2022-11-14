Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 415,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,243 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $35,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNC opened at $82.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

