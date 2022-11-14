Swiss National Bank Has $84.82 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $84,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 61.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 218,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $58.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.42.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

