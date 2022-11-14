Swiss National Bank Acquires 72,100 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Match Group worth $86,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.