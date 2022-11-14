Swiss National Bank Sells 1,800 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $86,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters Profile

WAT opened at $331.85 on Monday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.98.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

