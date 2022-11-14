Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $87,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of MAA opened at $160.28 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

