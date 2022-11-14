Swiss National Bank Sells 13,900 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Diamondback Energy worth $88,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $164.35 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $166.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

