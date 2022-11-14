Swiss National Bank Has $92.23 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of CDW worth $92,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW Trading Down 0.6 %

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of CDW opened at $184.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.64 and a 200 day moving average of $168.44. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

