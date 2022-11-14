Swiss National Bank Has $99.20 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Entergy worth $99,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $110.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

