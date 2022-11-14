Swiss National Bank Has $99.88 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,116,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $99,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Fortis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 165,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $855,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Fortis Stock Down 0.2 %

Fortis stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

