Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $99,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

