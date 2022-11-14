Swiss National Bank Has $106.87 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of CBRE Group worth $106,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $78.83 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CBRE Group

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.