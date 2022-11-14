DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of DTE Energy worth $106,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.26 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.