Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Ferguson worth $108,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,284,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 228,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,342,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 2.0 %

FERG stock opened at $120.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $115.29.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 39.38%.

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($151.99) to £125 ($143.93) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.