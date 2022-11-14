Swiss National Bank Has $100.45 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Rockwell Automation worth $100,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,543,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,527,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE ROK opened at $273.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

