Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $101,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameren Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $83.32 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.