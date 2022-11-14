Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,485,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $109,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

