Swiss National Bank Has $112.36 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Franco-Nevada worth $112,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $141.65 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.49.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

