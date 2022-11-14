Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $113,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 80.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,317. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,464.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,211.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

