Swiss National Bank Sells 4,600 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of PPG Industries worth $117,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $36,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

PPG stock opened at $130.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

