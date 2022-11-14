Swiss National Bank Has $118.68 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $118,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.32.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $156.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.43. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

