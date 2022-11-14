Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,135,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Baker Hughes worth $119,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

